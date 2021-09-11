Scioto County confirms 108th COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say another Scioto County resident has died in connection to COVID-19. The newly reported death brings the county to 108 COVID-19 related deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed this morning, Sept. 11, 2021, the death of a 49-year-old male who died Aug. 25.

According to the health departments, in all cases of a COVID-19 related death, COVID-19 is a contributing factor to the person’s death but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to the person’s death.

Friday evening, the county reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began. Officials said the 217 new cases brought Scioto County to a total of 9,258 cases of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 752.85 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report on Friday showed 28,851 county residents, or 38% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.