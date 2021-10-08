Scioto County confirms 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 43 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department says four more Scioto County residents have died in connection with COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 62-year-old female who died Sept. 23, a 75-year-old male who died Sept. 24, a 52-year-old female who died Sept. 24, and a 79-year old female who died Oct. 3.

According to the health department, these deaths bring the county’s total to 143 COVID-19 related deaths. Health officials say, in the case of all these deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the individuals’ deaths but does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health is also reporting 43 new cases for Friday, Oct. 8, in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,123 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 992 are currently active.

The ODH says five more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized bringing the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized to 798. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 9,988 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 412.94 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 31,003 county residents, or 41.16% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.