Scioto County confirms another COVID-19 death, 33 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department says another Scioto County resident has died in connection with the COVID19 virus.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 75-year old male who died Sept. 24.

According to the health department, these deaths bring the county’s total to 121 COVID-19 related deaths. Health officials say, in the case of all these deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the individuals’ deaths but does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health is also reporting 33 new cases for Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Scioto County bringing the county to 10,618 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,594 are currently active.

The ODH says one more resident from Scioto County has been hospitalized bringing the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized to 753. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 8,903 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 596.17 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 30,188 county residents, or 40.08% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.