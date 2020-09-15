Scioto County confirms another COVID-19 death

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH – Health officials in Scioto County are reporting the county’s sixth death related to COVID-19 since Friday.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are also reporting five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to 448 cases since the pandemic began.

According to health officials, 391 residents have recovered. Scioto County remains on Level 2, or Orange, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Advisory System.

