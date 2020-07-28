Scioto County confirms first COVID-19 death

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.: Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin says the county resident who died of COVID-19 was a 58-year old male.
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting the county’s first death associated with COVID-19.
Scioto County Emergency Management officials say the patient died in a tertiary hospital in Columbus.
The health departments will not be releasing any further information due to privacy regulations, according to SCEM officials.
