Scioto County confirms first COVID-19 death

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.: Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin says the county resident who died of COVID-19 was a 58-year old male.

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting the county’s first death associated with COVID-19.

Scioto County Emergency Management officials say the patient died in a tertiary hospital in Columbus.

The health departments will not be releasing any further information due to privacy regulations, according to SCEM officials.

