Scioto County confirms four more COVID-19 deaths

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department says four more Scioto County residents have died in connection with the COVID19 virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female who died Sept. 13, a 45-year old female who died Sept. 16, a 74-year old male who died Sept. 17, and an 83-year old male who died Sept. 18.

According to the health department, these deaths bring the county’s total to 118 COVID-19 related deaths. Health officials say, in the case of all these deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the individuals’ deaths but does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health is also reporting 75 new cases for Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Scioto County bringing the county to 10,235 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,778 are currently active.

The ODH says three more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized bringing the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized to 741. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 8,339 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 959.98 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 29,810 county residents, or 39.58% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.