Scioto County confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say two more Scioto County residents have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 103 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old male who died Aug. 24 and a 67-year-old female who died Aug. 31. The health departments say in all COVID-19 related deaths in the county, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the resident’s death but does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health also reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County for Wednesday, Sept. 8. The new cases bring the county to 8,940 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The county currently has 1,336 active cases of COVID-19.

According to the ODH, five more Scioto County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Health officials say a total of 676 people from the county have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic either in connection with the virus or were found to have the virus while being admitted for other medical reasons. This does not represent the number of Scioto County residents currently in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The state health department also says a total of 7,501 Scioto County residents have recovered from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Scioto County continues to have a high level of community transmission of COVID-19. Currently, that rate is at 717 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. The county’s estimated population is 75,314.

Health officials say a total of 28,745 Scioto County residents, or 38.17% of the county’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.