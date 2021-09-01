Scioto County COVID-19 cases rise by 75

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth health departments say 75 new COVID-1 cases have been reported in the county. According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total to 8,390 since the start of the pandemic.

No additional deaths were reported for Wednesday, Sept. 1. The county’s death toll stands at 101, according to the health departments.

Scioto County currently has 1,161 active COVID-19 cases. Three additional hospitalizations bring the county’s overall count to 645 residents who have been in the hospital throughout the course of the pandemic. This, however, does not represent the current number of Scioto County residents in the hospital due to the virus.

Health officials say a total of 7,178 residents have recovered from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to list Scioto County as having a high rate of community transmission.

A total of 28,210 residents, or 37.46% of the county’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.