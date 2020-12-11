Scioto County COVID-19 cases surpass 3,100 with more than 150 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials report 157 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County within the past 24 hours. The county has recorded a total of 3,150 cases since the pandemic began.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 43 more residents have recovered, bringing the total to 1,949 recoveries.

Over the course of the pandemic, 221 people from Scioto County have been hospitalized in connection with COVID-19. Three of those were reported in the last 24 hours. The ODH says this includes those who were hospitalized in connection with the virus and those who were found to have the virus while admitted for other medical reasons. It does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday. Throughout the pandemic, the Scioto County and Portsmouth health departments have reported 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System, according to health officials.