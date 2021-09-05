Scioto County COVID-19 cases top 8,700

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – According to the Ohio Department of Health, 72 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Scioto County for Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The new cases bring the county to 8,711 cases throughout the pandemic.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments say no additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported. The county’s total number of deaths over the course of the pandemic remains at 101.

Health officials say the county has a current total of 1,247 active COVID-19 cases. Eight more residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

According to the health departments, a total of 7,363 residents have recovered from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Scioto County continues to have a high level of community transmission of COVID-19. Currently, that rate is at 697.08 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. The county’s estimated population is at 75,314.

Health officials say a total of 28,575 Scioto County residents, or 37.94% of the county’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.