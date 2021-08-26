Scioto County COVID-19 deaths edge toward 100

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say another person in the county has died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say a 78-year-old male who died Aug. 17 is Scioto County’s 99th COVID-19 related death. In these deaths, COVID-19 is considered a contributing factor to the individual’s death, however, it does not preclude the existence of any other co-morbidities that may or may not also have been a contributing factor in the person’s death.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 87 new cases have been reported in Scioto County for today, Thursday, Aug. 26 and 956 cases are currently active. There have been 7,981 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. Health officials say 6,926 residents in Scioto County have recovered from the virus.

The ODH says throughout the pandemic, a total of 628 people from Scioto County have been hospitalized, in connection with COVID-19 or were found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. They say this number does not reflect the number of Scioto County residents currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker map still shows Scioto County’s community transmission rate as high. The rate is at 452.77 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. The CDC estimates a population of approximately 75,314 people in the county.

County health officials say the number of fully vaccinated in Scioto County is at 27,646, or 36.71%.