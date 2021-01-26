Scioto County COVID-19 deaths edge toward 80

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Another Scioto County resident has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county to 78 deaths related to the virus.
The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the death of an 89-year-old woman who died Jan. 22. Health officials say COVID-19 is considered a contributing factor in the county’s virus deaths but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also been contributing factors.
The Ohio Department of Health also reported 26 new cases in the county as of Tuesday, Jan. 26. Scioto County has reported a total of 5,453 cases throughout the pandemic. A total of 4,702 residents have recovered.
According to the ODH Public Health Advisory System, Scioto County is currently at Level Three, or red.
