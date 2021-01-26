Scioto County COVID-19 deaths edge toward 80

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Another Scioto County resident has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county to 78 deaths related to the virus.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the death of an 89-year-old woman who died Jan. 22. Health officials say COVID-19 is considered a contributing factor in the county’s virus deaths but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also been contributing factors.

Scioto County COVID-19 update Jan. 26, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments)

The Ohio Department of Health also reported 26 new cases in the county as of Tuesday, Jan. 26. Scioto County has reported a total of 5,453 cases throughout the pandemic. A total of 4,702 residents have recovered.

According to the ODH Public Health Advisory System, Scioto County is currently at Level Three, or red.