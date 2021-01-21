Scioto County COVID-19 deaths edge toward 80

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two more people from Scioto County have died in connection to COVID-19.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed a 73-year-old man died Jan. 7 and a 66-year-old man died Jan. 17. These deaths bring the county to 77 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Ohio Department of Health says 66 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Scioto County as of Thursday, Jan. 21. The county has confirmed a total of 5,336 cases. 4,449 Scioto County residents have recovered from the virus.

regrettably reported two additional local deaths in connection with the COVID19 virus. The victims are a 73-year old man who passed on January 7th and a 66-year old man that passed on January 17th.

The deaths bring the total to 77 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offers our condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 66 new cases Thursday (1/21/2021) for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,336 since the start of the outbreak.

Health officials say Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the ODH Public Health Advisory System.