Scioto County COVID-19 deaths rise to 64

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH, (WOWK) – Two more people from Scioto County have died in connection to COVID-19.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old man who passed on Jan. 7 and a 78-year old man who passed on Jan. 9. The county has confirmed 64 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

Scioto County COVID-19 data for Jan. 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments)

Health officials say while COVID-19 was a contributing factor in these deaths, it does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also been contributing factors.

As of Monday, Jan. 11, the Ohio Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County, bringing the total to 4,941 cases over the course of the pandemic. Health officials say 1,054 cases remain active and 3,823 Scioto County residents have recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.