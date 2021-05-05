Scioto County creates vaccine waiting list for kids 12 and up ahead of FDA approval

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – With the FDA expected to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old as early as next week, the Scioto County Health Department says they are starting a waiting list for children 12 and up who want the vaccine.

County health officials ask parents or guardians who want their children on the waiting list to contact the health department at 740-302-3801. Once the FDA gives its authorization, health officials say the health department will call those on the waiting list to schedule the child’s vaccine appointment.

According to the health department, evening clinic hours will be available.