Scioto County grandparents plead guilty, sentenced in connection to child’s death

Richard and Sonja Greene were charged in connection to the death and injury of a grandchild, as well as injuries to two other children.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Scioto County couple has pleaded guilty to various charges connected to the abuse of three grandchildren, which resulted in the death of a 5-year-old grandchild.

Scioto County Prosecutor, Shane A. Tieman says Sonja Greene, 39, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Murder and two counts of Felonious Assault. Richard Greene, 46, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Murder.

According to the prosecutor’s office, in early July 2020, one of the children was taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries.” She was flown to a Columbus area hospital where she died. The New Boston Police Department launched an investigation with assistance from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Following the investigation, the Greenes faced multiple charges in connection to the child’s injuries and death as well as in connection to injuries to two other children.

Tieman says the pleas were the result of a negotiated plea and sentence between the couple’s attorneys and the prosecutor’s office.

As part of the plea, Tieman a judge sentenced Sonja Greene, who was identified as “the principal offender,” to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for Aggravated Murder and two additional years for each count of felonious assault. The prosecutor says the sentences will be run consecutive to one another, equaling a total of 29 years without the possibility of parole.

Richard Greene was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 20 years for Aggravated Murder.

Tieman says the plea negotiation alleviated the need for a jury trial, saying a jury trial would have “subjected various witnesses to the further trauma of reliving the events while testifying.” The plea negotiation also limits any possibility of appeal.