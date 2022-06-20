SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man who had been bonded out of jail is now being charged with involuntary manslaughter after another person overdosed on fentanyl he left in a holding cell.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 18, corrections staff at the Scioto County Jail found an inmate unresponsive.

The man, identified as Cory William Cantrell, 23 of Franklin Furnace, was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead and was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, according to deputies.

They say after reviewing camera footage and interviewing staff, deputies found that a man had brought fentanyl into the holding cell.

In the press release, it says the man, Perry L. Steele, 47 of McDermott, had been bonded out of jail but left the fentanyl in the holding cell for the three other inmates.

Steele is being charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Fentanyl, three counts of Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, and Illegal Conveyance of a Drug. He also has a warrant from the Adult Parole Authority.

Sheriff Thoroughman says this is an ongoing investigation and could result in extra charges. He says anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

He is expected to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 21.