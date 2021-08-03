Scioto County Jail provides faster inmate money service

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – While a lot of inmates’ freedoms are limited once they’re in a jail cell, they can still receive money from the outside.

Placing money into a jail inmates’ account used to be a long process, but now in Scioto County, there’s an easier way. When you walk into the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, you may notice a machine that looks like an ATM, except you can only put money in.

The Smart Deposit System by Access Corrections is a quick and easy way for families to continue supporting their loved ones. The money deposited into the kiosk will immediately go into an inmate’s account to be used for phone time, food, or laundry items.



New inmate money system and video calling system have been installed in the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Even if you can’t make it to the kiosk in the sheriff’s office, you can still send the funds through your computer or mobile device.

In the Access Corrections app, family members can find an inmate’s account by searching the state, county jail, and the inmate’s name. They can then deposit a dollar amount into the system and it will directly go into their account.

In addition to the new deposit system, family and friends will soon be able to visit their loved ones through a safe and virtual setting. Starting August 10th, visitors can come into the normal visiting area and take advantage of the new video calling system.

Sheriff Thoroughman says this will cut down on moving inmates and maintain a safe environment for everyone.

Scioto County residents say they believe this will be a great addition, especially for the inmate’s families.

Everybody that’s in there is somebody’s brother, sister, or daughter, or son, so they still deserve those basic human rights. They should be able to contact their families and their loved ones. Lora Simpson, Scioto County resident

Visiting hours for the video conference will be the same as normal hours. For more information on the deposit system. click here.

