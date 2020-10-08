Scioto County man arrested on drug charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges in Scioto County after law enforcement executed an arrest warrant at his home.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive arrested Christopher E. Lewis, 40, of Portsmouth around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7 on an arrest warrant for an indictment issued by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court pertaining to felony drug charges.

While making the arrest, officers said they saw suspected narcotics in the home and contacted Southern Ohio Drug Task Force detectives.

During the investigation, task force detectives say they found approximately 79 grams of suspected cocaine and a loaded .22 caliber handgun as well as other evidence. Detectives say the suspected cocaine has a street value of $7,900 and that Lewis had $1,053 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Lewis was taken to the Scioto County Jail to await arraignment in the Scioti County Common Please Court. The court’s Adult Probation Department has also placed a hold on Lewis.

