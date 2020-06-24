Live Now
Your local election HQ: Kentucky primary results

Scioto County man indicted on charges related to human trafficking operation

Local News

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Scioto County man as well as eight of his family members and associates with charges related to a child sex trafficking operation.

According to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers, the man allegedly exchanged drugs for sexual access to the children of drug-addicted parents.

Federal, state and local law enforcement are expected to announce more details including a list of charges this afternoon, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

