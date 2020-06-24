COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Scioto County man as well as eight of his family members and associates with charges related to a child sex trafficking operation.
According to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers, the man allegedly exchanged drugs for sexual access to the children of drug-addicted parents.
Federal, state and local law enforcement are expected to announce more details including a list of charges this afternoon, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Free COVID-19 testing available in southeastern Ohio
- Scioto County man indicted on charges related to human trafficking operation
- Search underway for missing Pikeville man
- WVU coach Neal Brown speaks after Koenning allegations
- Facebook post by angry Starbucks customer garners support — for barista
- LIVE: Crews working to remove John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square in Charleston
- Health Department says plan for COVID like you would your beach trip
- Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: “It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 … it is a noose.”
- WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital holds topping-out ceremony for new building
- Sponaugle concedes in W.Va. Democratic attorney general race