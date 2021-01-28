Scioto County reaches 80 COVID-19 deaths

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two more residents of Scioto County have died in connection to COVID-19
The Portsmouth City Health and Scioto County Health Departments confirmed the deaths of an 88-year-old woman who died Jan. 17 and a 70-year-old man who died Jan 25. The deaths bring Scioto County to 80 deaths reported over the course of the pandemic. In all cases, COVID-19 was considered a contributing factor in their deaths, but it does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also been contributing factors.
The Ohio Department of Health reports 29 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County for Thursday, Jan. 28. Health officials have confirmed 5,496 cases since the pandemic began. A total of 4,801 residents have recovered from the virus.
Scioto County is on Level Three, or red, on the ODH Public Health Advisory System.
