Scioto County reports 10th COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19 in Scioto County, raising the county’s total number of deaths to 10.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the death of a 67-year old male.

Health officials say for the 10 people who have died, COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

As of 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported 28 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the total to 743 since the start of the pandemic.

The health departments say four more people have recovered, bringing the county to 561 recoveries throughout the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Health officials say the county’s level is reevaluated each Thursday during Governor DeWine’s press conference.

