Scioto County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

Editor’s Note: The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say their initial report sent out today, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, listed the incorrect number of 110 new COVID-19 cases. This article has been updated to reflect their correction to 39 new cases in the past 24 hours.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 39 new cases for Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,229 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 844 are currently active.

No additional deaths have been reported today, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 143 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says no additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized remains at 804. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,242 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 369.12 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 31,185 county residents, or 41.40% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.