Scioto County reports 13th COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say another person has died due to COVID-19.

The departments confirmed the death of a 77-year-old-man, bringing the county to 13 deaths related to the virus. They say in the reported deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor, however, it does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, health officials say the Ohio Department of Health reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 in the County since Friday, Nov. 5, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,299.

The county says 55 more residents have recovered for a total of 848 recoveries and four additional people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Scioto County is at Level 3, or Red, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

