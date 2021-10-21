Scioto County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 16 new cases for Thursday, Oct. 21 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,432 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 604 are currently active.

No additional deaths have been reported today, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 149 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says one additional resident from Scioto County has been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is now at 825. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,679 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 195.18 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 31,610 county residents, or 41.96% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.