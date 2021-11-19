Scioto County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department are reporting no new county residents have died in connection to COVID-19. The county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 178.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 17 new cases for Friday, Nov. 19, in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,951 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 382 are currently active.

The ODH says two more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is now at 854. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,393 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19.

The health departments’ report shows 32,736 county residents, or 43.46% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.