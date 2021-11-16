Scioto County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 27 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department are reporting two additional county residents have died in connection to COVID-19. The county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now at 178.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old female who died Nov. 12 and an 86-year-old male who died Nov. 15.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 27 new cases for Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,879 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 356 are currently active.

The ODH says one more resident from Scioto County has been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is now at 848. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,345 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 132.78 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 32,594 county residents, or 43.28% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.