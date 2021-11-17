Scioto County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department are reporting no new county residents have died in connection to COVID-19. The county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 178.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 28 new cases for Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,907 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 374 are currently active.

The ODH says two more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is now at 850. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,355 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19.

The health departments’ report shows 32,627 county residents, or 43.32% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.