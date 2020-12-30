Scioto County reports another COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Another person from Scioto County, Ohio has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county to 53 residents who have died related to the virus.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the death of a 69-year old woman who passed away on Dec. 11.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County as of Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The county has confirmed 4,159 cases of the virus since the start of the outbreak. 933 of those cases remain active.

Two more people in the county have been hospitalized, bringing Scioto County to 293 people hospitalized during the outbreak in connection to the virus or who were found to have COVID-19 while admitted for other medical reasons.

According to the ODH, 78 more people in Scioto County have recovered. A total of 3,173 residents in the county have recovered from their illnesses over the course of the pandemic.

Health officials say Scioto County remains at Level Three, or red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.