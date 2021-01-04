Scioto County reports another COVID-19 death, 32 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Health officials say another person in Scioto County has died in connection to COVID-19.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported the death an 89-year-old woman on Saturday, Jan. 2nd. This death brings the total to 54 in Scioto County throughout the pandemic.

As of Monday, Jan. 4, the Ohio Department of Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases. State health officials say 4,425 total cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The total of people who have been hospitalized remains at 304.

The ODH have also reported 36 additional recoveries for the county bringing the number to 3,457 residents who recoverd over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.