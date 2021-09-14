Scioto County reports another COVID-19 death, 83 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say another Scioto County resident has died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 60-year-old male who died Sept. 12. The additional death brings the county to a total of 109 deaths related to the virus. The health departments say in all COVID-19 deaths, the virus is a contributing factor in their deaths but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their deaths.

According to the health departments, the Ohio Department of Health reported 83 new cases for Tuesday, Sept. 14 for Scioto County bringing the county to 9,614 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,667 are currently active.

The ODH says four more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized bringing the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized to 702. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 7,838 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 953.34 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report on Friday showed 29,112 county residents, or 38.65% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.