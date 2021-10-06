Scioto County reports fewer than 40 new COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 37 new cases for Wednesday, Oct. 6 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,043 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,097 are currently active.

No additional deaths have been reported today, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 121 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says one more resident from Scioto County has been hospitalized bringing the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized to 791. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 9,825 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 460.74 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 30,817 county residents, or 40.92% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.