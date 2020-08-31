Scioto County reports fourth COVID-19 related death

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials confirm Scioto County’s fourth death due to COVID-19.

the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments say a 93-year-old woman died this past weekend.

The health departments also reported 23 new cases for the county since Friday, bringing Scioto County to 367 total since the pandemic began, 286 of which have recovered.

Five more people were hospitalized in the county. Health officials say a total of 38 people in Scioto County since the beginning of the pandemic either in connection with the virus or who were found to have the virus while in the hospital for other medical reasons. were reported since last Friday bringing the total to 38 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons.

Scioto County remains at Level 2, or Orange, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories