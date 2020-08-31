Scioto County reports fourth COVID-19 related death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials confirm Scioto County’s fourth death due to COVID-19.
the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments say a 93-year-old woman died this past weekend.
The health departments also reported 23 new cases for the county since Friday, bringing Scioto County to 367 total since the pandemic began, 286 of which have recovered.
Five more people were hospitalized in the county. Health officials say a total of 38 people in Scioto County since the beginning of the pandemic either in connection with the virus or who were found to have the virus while in the hospital for other medical reasons. were reported since last Friday bringing the total to 38 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons.
Scioto County remains at Level 2, or Orange, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
