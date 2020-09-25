Scioto County reports ninth COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County are reporting another person has died due to COVID-19.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the patient is a 76-year old male.

The death brings Scioto County to a total of nine COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. County health officials say COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The health departments are also reporting five new cases as of 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, bringing the county to a total of 513 cases throughout the pandemic. 441 people in Scioto County have recovered from the virus.

Thursday, Sept. 24, Scioto county moved back to red, or Level 3, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The county had previously been on Level 3 from July 16 to July 30 before moving back down to Level 2, or orange.

