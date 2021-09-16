Scioto County reports three more COVID-19 deaths

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say two more Scioto County residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old female who died Sept. 13, a 73-year-old male who died Sept. 14, and a 45-year-old female who died Sept. 14. The additional deaths bring the county to 112 deaths related to the virus. The health departments say in the case of all COVID-19 related deaths, COVID-19 is considered a contributing factor to the individual’s death but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 137 new cases for Wednesday, Sept. 15 for Scioto County bringing the county to 9,903 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,826 are currently active.

The ODH says two more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized bringing the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized to 714. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 7,965 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 1007.78 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments report 29,346 county residents, or 38.96% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.