Scioto County sees long lines for COVID-19 booster shots

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Many residents in Scioto County are taking action and getting their COVID-19 booster shot.

“Just like other vaccines, you just need to take care of yourself in order to take care of somebody else,” said Wheelersburg resident, Dean Hunter. “This is my booster shot, my third shot of Moderna, and I’ve got two grandkids, and I just want to keep them safe.”

As soon as the Scioto County Health Department’s clinic opened, the line continued to grow outside the door.

This comes as the FDA, CDC, and the Ohio Department of Health have authorized booster doses of the three major COVID-19 vaccines.

“It should be every American’s right, or duty to do this,” said McDermott resident, Frank Redoutey. “I mean this is a pandemic, this is a war. It’s a virus that’s taken over the country, you know people are dying from it. I’m old and my health isn’t as good as it used to be and I wouldn’t want to be sick anyhow. You would be a fool not to.”

Residents said they are grateful to be able to get their booster shot so soon and conveniently, in order to protect not only themselves but those around them.

“I just feel like as much protection as we can get we need,” said Portsmouth resident, Nancy Casey. “It’s something not to be taken lightly.

No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are encouraged from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. On Fridays, they will only be available from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The boosters will be available to those all over the tri-state who are eligible at multiple different local health departments.

