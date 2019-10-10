Scioto county sheriff warns of counterfeit $100 bills

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office warns people and local businesses to “keep an extra close eye” on money moving through their transactions. The sheriff’s office says counterfeit $100 bills are being passed in the area.
The bills can be identified by a clearly marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” displayed on the front and back.
