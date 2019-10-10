Scioto county sheriff warns of counterfeit $100 bills

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office warns people and local businesses to “keep an extra close eye” on money moving through their transactions. The sheriff’s office says counterfeit $100 bills are being passed in the area.

The bills can be identified by a clearly marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” displayed on the front and back.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories