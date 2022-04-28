PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office now has a new level of transparency after purchasing 21 new body cams.

County Commissioners voted to accept a recent grant from the Ohio Department of Safety, Office of Criminal Justice Services, valued at around $30,000.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says the devices are fairly easy to install.

You place one piece inside the uniform and then this part will be on the exterior. Then, you would connect the body camera to it. David Thoroughman, Scioto County Sheriff

The body cams will record any interactions between the deputies and people they meet while on patrol. However, one question many are asking is “What happens if the cameras get turned off?”

Sheriff Thoroughman says if a situation like this does occur the staff member will receive “written discipline” and depending on how many times the issue happens, it could result in termination.

With many agencies in the U.S. striving to be more transparent, Thoroughman says he believes this is a step in the right direction.

Along with the new cameras, they have also installed a new server, computer, and video software. Sheriff Thoroughman is also applying for other grants to ensure they have enough body cams for all deputies on patrol.