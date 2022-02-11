SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – While Valentine’s Day is a day for spending time with those you love, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is offering a deal on a gift for your ex-Valentine.

According to the SCSO Facebook Page, anyone whose ex-Valentine has outstanding warrants can give deputies a call and they will “take care of the rest.”

“Do you have an ex-Valentine with outstanding warrants who is playing hide-and-seek? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs or weapons in the vehicle? Gives us a call with their location and we will take care of the rest,” the post reads.

Deputies say the gifts for your ex included in this special include “a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in a luxurious 5-star accommodation with 24/7 security.” The evening will also include a Valentine dinner “prepared by the finest chefs.”

Deputies say they will also be taking “a professional glamour headshot” for your ex, and it may even be posted online for everyone to see.

If you would like your to gift your ex this generous offer, contact the operators at the SCSO through 740-354-7566. The SCSO says the offer is so “incredible” you can also provide additional referrals besides your ex.

The SCSO says they were inspired to offer this deal by other law enforcement agencies offering similar Valentine’s Day specials.