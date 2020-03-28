Scioto County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect with gunshot wound

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect with a gunshot wound after two men allegedly broke into a Lucasville home.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says his office received a 911 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, from a woman saying someone had just broken into her house in Lucasville and that one of the alleged intruders had been shot.

Captain John W. Murphy says upon arrival to the location, police learned the house had been broken into several hours prior while the homeowner was away. During the intrusion, police say several items were stolen, including a gun and jewelry.

Murphy says the woman living at the residence told police her daughter was staying with her because the woman was afraid the intruders would return.

During the investigation, the two women told police they heard someone trying to get into the back door, Murphy said. Because the suspects could not get in through the door, they allegedly moved to a side door and started prying on the door until it came open.

According to police, after the suspects allegedly entered the residence, one of the women fired several shots.

Police say both suspects fled the area on foot and was last seen running through the victim’s yard.

Donini says all local and surrounding hospitals have been notified to contact his office if anyone is brought in with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All calls will remain anonymous.

