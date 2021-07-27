Scioto County urges vaccinations as COVID-19 cases rise

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials say Scioto County has been experiencing a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments say the county currently has 152 active cases of the virus, nearly double the 84 cases the health departments reported two weeks ago. Most of these new cases, they say, have been reported in unvaccinated people.

As of Monday, July 26, the health departments reported a total of 6,679 cases have been reported in the county throughout the pandemic. They say 93 Scioto County residents have died in connection to the virus. No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Friday, July 23.

Health officials say they do not have an accurate count of variant cases as variant testing is only conducted for hospitalized vaccine-breakthrough cases in the county and state.

The health departments are urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as all of the current vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – are still effective against all known variants of the virus. The health departments also recommend those who are unvaccinated wear masks while out in public.

To find a vaccination site near you, click here to visit vaccines.gov where you can find close-by locations based on your zip code.