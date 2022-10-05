MADISON, WV (WOWK) — The town of Madison is rebuilding Scott High School’s bonfire pile after it was prematurely lit on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m.

Scott High School planned to light a bonfire Wednesday evening in preparation for the homecoming game against rival Logan High School. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the woodpile was in a safe place and that no one was hurt in the incident.

Dr. Jacob Messer, Scott High School Principal, posted about the premature lighting on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“As most of you all already know, some people prematurely burned our bonfire pile in an effort to dampen our school spirit and ruin our homecoming festivities,” Principal Messer said. “Those people obviously do not know us very well. We are resilient. We are loyal. We are determined. We are all in, every day!”

Now, Madison residents are working together to rebuild the bonfire pile so that students can still celebrate homecoming. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department called on the community to assist with rebuilding, and Principal Messer said he received several calls and messages from people asking how to help. Online photos show stacks of wood that volunteers have brought in via truck.

(Photo courtesy of Barnyard Building Supplies & Baisden Brothers Hardware)

(Photo courtesy of Barnyard Building Supplies & Baisden Brothers Hardware)

(Photo courtesy of Barnyard Building Supplies & Baisden Brothers Hardware)

(Photo courtesy of Barnyard Building Supplies & Baisden Brothers Hardware)

“Please if you have anything that can be burnt laying around, let us know,” Danville VFD said on Facebook. “The bonfire before the homecoming game is a long-standing tradition at Scott High. Let’s build this back so that these kids can still enjoy it like we all did in our day.”

Danville VFD says the bonfire is set to still be lit on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.