CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The “Good Scouter Award” was presented today to two individuals who have a record of great community service.

The Boy Scouts of America’s Buckskin Council presented the 2022 Annual Good Scouter Award to Tom Heywood and Melody Simpson.

Heywood and Simpson were honored amongst alumni of winners and community leaders who serve the greater Charleston area.

The event also served as a celebration of the Friends of Scouting Fundraiser. A fundraiser to help Scouting and honor the Good Scouters.

The fundraiser received over 80% of its $330,000 goal.

For the first time, the Buckskin Council gave an award for the Corporate Good Scouter. The recipient of that went to Truist Bank.