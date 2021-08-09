Good News with 13

Screaming Females joins Live on the Levee lineup

(Courtesy: City of Charleston)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A nationally-touring band has been added to the Live on the Levee lineup for September. 

City of Charleston officials announced the Screaming Females will be headlining on Friday, Sept. 10, with local bands Emmalea Deal and Jerks! as the openers.

The city of Charleston is partnering with the radio station WTSQ to host WTSQ Night. “WTSQ Night has become a staple of Live on the Levee and we are happy to partner once again this year,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “This rockin’ lineup is sure to bring a crowd!”

“Live on the Levee is Charleston’s opportunity to showcase the eclectic range of live music the community loves,” stated Chris Long, President & Founder of WTSQ. “We are excited to once again be a part of the summer concert series presenting a night of punk-infused indie rock.”

