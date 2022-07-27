Deputies searching river in Scioto County after reports of a juvenile falling in (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A 16-year-old boy is still missing in Scioto County, according to the Valley Township Fire Department.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says the teenager fell into the river around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scioto County Emergency Management Director Larry Mullins says that crews put in at the Scioto River near the intersection of State Routes 104 and 348.

The family of the teenager says they believe he went fishing with friends, decided to go swimming and was then swept away by the current.

Valley Township Fire Department, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and more than 40 volunteers are still searching for the 16-year-old. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said that the boy fell into the river around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Lucasville in the State Route 348 area.

The search was paused around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday due to safety concerns.