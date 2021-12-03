Search continues for suspect accused of robbing Marmet business with sawed-off shotgun

Kanawha County deputies are still searching for a man accused of robbing Max’s’ Place in Marmet with a sawed-off shotgun Sunday, Nov. 28. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

MARMET, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is still searching for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Marmet on Sunday morning, Nov. 28, 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, a suspect walked into Max’s Place in Marmet with a sawed-off shotgun between 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning and stole money from the business. He then fled the area in a silver sedan. Three people including the clerk were in the business at the time of the robbery and no one was hurt in the incident, deputies say.

Security footage shows the suspect wearing a white surgical mask, camouflage toboggan, dark blue coat, neon yellow t-shirt, dark pants and brown boots. The sheriff’s office also says the man had “bright blue eyes and no facial hair or visible tattoos.”

Since the sheriff’s office’s initial request for help, they now have better-quality photos from the security footage.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or this case is asked to contact the Kanawha Bureau of Investigation at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, through the sheriff’s office Facebook page, or anonymously through www.kanawhasheriff.us.