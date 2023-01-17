MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” who is accused of robbing a home at gunpoint.

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch says the alleged incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at a home along State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. The suspect, identified as Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of allegedly entering the home while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun, robbing a person at gunpoint and stealing money as well as a firearm, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says they have been working closely with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation, actively searching all known locations associated with Atkinson and are following up on every tip they have received regarding his possible whereabouts. Sheriff Fitch says they have also received assistance from other Ohio jurisdictions and other states.

According to Fitch, deputies have seized a sawed-off shotgun believed to be the weapon the suspect used during the alleged crime and have impounded the truck he is suspected to have used.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to locate Atkinson, but we know he’s aware that we are looking for him and strongly believe he is outside of Meigs County,” Fitch said.

Deputies say the incident was not random. According to Fitch, Atkinson allegedly frequented the home where the robbery happened and is allegedly familiar with those who live there. However, the sheriff’s office says Atkinson is still considered potentially armed and dangerous and the public should not confront him.

Anyone with any information on Atkinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682. Deputies say tips can remain anonymous.