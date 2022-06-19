Crews are currently on the scene in Dunbar investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from the Kanawha River in Dunbar.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — The search for a child continues into its second day after a woman’s body was recovered from the Kanawha River near the boat ramp at Shawnee Park.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Indiana resident Katreece Wells and a 6-year-old child related to her were fishing off the boat ramp in Dunbar around 1:30 a.m. on June 18.

Deputies say the child allegedly knocked a large SUV into gear and it hit Wells and went into the Kanawha River.

They say Wells attempted to rescue the child, but they have not been found yet by authorities. Multiple agencies are currently looking for the child.

The Chevrolet Tahoe that went into the Kanawha River was found on June 18, according to deputies. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

