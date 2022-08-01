LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues.

According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky.

They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

A search team made up of officials from Lawrence County Emergency Management, Lawrence County Search and Rescue, a search dog team and several other agencies and volunteers have been looking for Gussler since July 28 at around 9:30 p.m.

Lawrence County officials say if you have any information on Gussler’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency, 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 606-638-4368.