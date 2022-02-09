UPDATE: South Floyd Elementary lockdown lifted

UPDATE: (11:25 A.M. Feb. 9, 2022) – The lockdown at South Floyd Elementary School has been lifted, according to the Floyd County Board of Education. There is no word yet from law enforcement regarding the man they had been trying to locate.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – South Floyd Elementary School is on lockdown while law enforcement search for a man who allegedly had a weapon in the area.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started after a man with a weapon was reportedly seen in a vehicle on the school’s campus. The Floyd County Board of Education says the school went into lockdown and police responded to the scene.

The man is not on the school’s campus at this time, according to the sheriff’s office. He was allegedly last seen leaving the school on foot. Law enforcement believe he may be heading toward the Melvin area.

The man is described as a Black male wearing a blue and white University of Kentucky jacket and black pants. Anyone who has seen this person or has any information is asked to dial 911 or call 606-886-6171.

The school will remain in lockdown under the direction of law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.